Viewers just can't make their minds up

It might be a few months until The X Factor hits our screens again, but that hasn’t stopped us all speculating who’ll be joining big boss Simon Cowell on the judging panel.

After veteran panellist Louis Walsh revealed he was quitting (we’re still not over it), and rumours Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne have also decided to walk away – it was anyones guess who might be replacing them.

But it looks like we’ve finally been put out of our misery as it’s been reported that One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and husband and wife duo Robbie Williams and Ayda Field will be stepping up to the plate.

According to reports, the threesome have finally signed on the dotted line and will be unveiled in a press conference in London on Tuesday (17 July), when they’ll meet for the first time.

The Sun also claims the live shows – which will return this autumn – will feature music manager Sharon, 65, once again because of Robbie’s touring commitments.

However, while sources claim that Robbie is a ‘dream signing’ for Simon and the ITV bosses, it looks like not everyone is convinced by the new panel as fans of the show have been left completely divided.

‘I can’t be the only one that’s very confused with the new X Factor judges’, wrote one viewer on Twitter.

While another disagreed, and said: ‘Rob and Ayda two of the new X factor judges I’m so f**king excited oh my god’.

And they’re not the only ones who can’t make their minds up…

One Direction star Louis has been rumoured to be joining the line up for weeks after he grew close to Simon during his own successful stint on The X Factor back in 2010.

Meanwhile, Robbie and Ayda are good pals with the music mogul and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and an insider claimed the former Take That star has been on Simon’s wish-list for years.

‘He’s an absolute dream signing’, the source told The Sun. ‘People have wanted him on one of these shows for a decade, it’s an amazing hire.’

Despite the exciting career move, it looks like Robbie’s old bandmate Gary Barlow has some words of warning for the newly appointed judge, having taken over from Simon himself between 2011-2013.

‘It’s going to be great, but I know what’s to come with that show,’ the 47-year-old star explained. ‘I know what it does to you.’

