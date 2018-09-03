Simon Cowell won't be happy...

The X Factor may have a brand new panel this year, but viewing figures have dropped to the lowest they’ve been since the show launched in 2004.

The talent show returned on Saturday night with singer Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field and former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson joining Simon Cowell on the panel.

The show received a total of 5.7 million viewers on Saturday night, which is 500,000 less than last year’s first auditions show.

However, the ratings don’t take into account viewers who watch the show on repeat, online and on mobile.

The launch pulled in 5 billion viewers on YouTube and was still the most watched show on Saturday night, with a 34 per cent share of viewing.

The episode peaked with 6.3 million viewers and had a 48 per cent share of 16-34 year olds viewing.

Meanwhile, Casualty on BBC One pulled in 3.8 million viewers, 3.6 million tuned into Celebrity Catchphrase before The X Factor and The Jonathan Ross show received 2.2 million viewers.

Just 1.3 million viewers tuned in to Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 5.

Sunday night’s show fell to 5 million viewers, which is 1.5 million less than 2017’s first Sunday show.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo recently defended the show’s falling ratings.

He said: ‘X Factor, more than any other show, it’s been running a long time, ratings have been going down a bit, but it’s still…

‘The idea that you could launch a new show today that is as big as X Factor is now, I mean, our job is to keep it young, keep it good, keep it fresh.’

And Simon Cowell has said that he’s enjoyed this year’s auditions more than any other year.

‘I’ve had more fun during auditions than I have had in years! The new panel have been great and I love doing auditions in front of an audience.’