The TOWIE babe recently dropped out of the current series due to her struggles.

With the current season of TOWIE airing on ITV, most of the Essex gang are enjoying brand new dramz. However, sadly Yazmin Oukhellou is having a bit of a tougher ride this time around…

In a very concerning turn of events, the lovely Yaz made headlines after it was reported she’d pulled out of her regular role on the ITVBe show due to a battle with ‘severe depression’.

Following her recent onscreen feud with co-star Amber Turner, regarding their respective relationships with James Lock and Dan Edgar, Yazmin checked herself into a Holistic Bootcamp in Marbella in order to seek some much needed time away from Essex.

A source shared with MailOnline that the 25-year-old’s mental health struggles have meant she ‘hasn’t wanted to get out of bed,’ in recent weeks, leading to her opting out of filming for the show.

The source shared: ‘She’s been treated for anxiety there but it’s not been revealed that she’s also being treated for severe depression.’

Following the distressing news of Yaz’s struggles, the lovely lady took some time away from social media – refraining from commenting on the allegations.

Thankfully Yaz has now broken her social media silence, having reassured fans that she is looking after herself and feeling much happier for spending some time away.

Taking to Instagram today, Yazmin shared a snap of herself on the balcony of her wellness retreat accommodation.

Looking laid back and relaxed in gym clothes with her long locks tied up in a top knot, Yaz shared that she has been able to ‘reflect’ on life.

Yaz explained: ‘Thank you all so much for the lovely messages and support. Taking time out has really given me the chance to reflect on myself & life.’

Concerned fans have managed to sigh in relief, with replies reading kind words such as ‘Best of luck to you Yaz relax just be yourself much love ‘ and ‘You are so lovely. Take care of yourself x’.

Sending our very best to Yaz!