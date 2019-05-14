Yaz has revealed all on her relationship with James...

After taking a break from The Only Way Is Essex to focus on their relationship, Yazmin Oukhellou and boyfriend James ‘Lockie’ Lock are making a return to the ITVBe reality show.

After teaming up on their first business venture as a couple to open their very own Marrakech wellness retreat, the pair’s romance is blossoming.

Speaking exclusively to CelebsNow, 26-year-old Yazmin revealed: ‘Things are going great…I couldn’t be happier.’

Although things haven’t always been rosy for the Essex duo, with the lovebirds taking a break from TOWIE last year to focus on their relationship.

Yaz said: ‘We needed the time and space on our own without the cameras magnifying every little niggle in our relationship.

Confirming that the break from the spotlight did wonders, she continued: ‘Time away has made us realise how much we love each other and how we can’t wait to get back to filming and show everyone how we’re back to our old selves.’

Despite the well needed TOWIE hiatus, Yazmin and hunky fitness pro Lockie, 32, are ready to return to the programme, hoping to prove they have battled through hard times and come out the other side.

She admitted: ‘We feel ready to return and we want to show everyone that it’s normal for couples to go through hard times.

‘Especially with myself previously battling depression I want to show people that they can come through to the other side.

‘I feel I’m ready to be back so it’s exciting.’

Yaz is prepping herself to get tanlged up in more of TOWIE’s typically dramatic storylines, although she admitted she’ll be trying to steer clear of it, saying: ‘I’m staying out of the drama for now but it’s inevitable that the drama will cross me at some point.’

She has certainly been keeping busy during her stint away from our TV screens, even finding time to launch a brand new collaboration with tanning brand Norvell.

The brutnette beauty always looks every inch a brozned goddess, undoubtedly down to the fact she began her career as a spray tan therapist.

Dishing the details on her new role as a Norvell ambassador, she revealed: ‘When it comes to tanning, their products are my staple go-to, helping my skin stay healthy and glowing all year round.

I’ve tried so many different tanning brands and nothing compares to Norvell’s unique formulas. When I’m filming for TOWIE or getting ready for a red carpet event, it’s essential that my tan is flawless and never orange, Norvell delivers just that.’

‘I love the new Vivid Collection as it also features handy maintenance essentials like the Revive Skin Renewing Scrub. My fave solution has got to be the Venetian as it gives such a deep, dark colour which works really well on camera!’