You’ll never guess what Strictly’s Brendan Cole is getting wife Zoe Hobbs for Christmas

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole's wife Zoe Hobbs is the woman who has it all

IfBrendan Cole‘s wife Zoe Hobbs is reading this she should look away now.

TheStrictly Come Dancing pro dancer has revealed what he is buying his model wife for Christmas this year – and it’s, erm, not exactly what we’d describe as romantic.

Brendan, who got booted off the programme along with his celebrity ballroom partner 41-year-old actress Sunetra Sarker on Sunday, has a gorgeous 23-month-old daughter Aurelia with wife Zoe.

And, while the 38-year-old professional dancer is no doubt distracted thinking of presents for Aurelia – who also celebrates her second birthday on Christmas Day – he already has a plan for his wife.

Brendan reveals: ‘First I’m going to get her a NutriBillet juicer. I did have something else in mind but I’ve forgotten what it was!’



Um, we’re sure Zoe will be happy with the £99.99 purchase as the machine claims to be totally different to your average juicer or blender by ‘completely breaking down ingredients in to their most nutritious, most absorptive state’.



Victoria’s Secret models past and present such as Miranda Kerr are fans of the juicing phenomenon and retailer Curry’s and PC World say the electronic device is no.4 on the list of Christmas tech gifts for 2014.



After completing his stint on the BBC1 show, Brendan, Zoe and their little one are thinking about escaping the UK countryside for the festive season.



‘We were thinking about going away. Obviously, we’ll spend Christmas Day at home, as it’s my daughter’s birthday,’ he continues to new! magazine.

‘So we will have a lovely Christmas Day at home with family around and also birthday celebrations, which makes it so hard! Just a normal family Christmas.’



While some of his colleagues will be joining in the Strictly Christmas special this year, Brendan is saving himself for his A Night To Remember dates in the UK and Ireland starting 27 January.



He adds: ‘Some reviews say it’s Strictly times by ten!’

