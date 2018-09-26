She's moved on from Kem Cetinay with another familiar face...

It’s been just over a year since Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay scooped the £50,000 prize fund when their Love Island love story won over the nation.

But, fast forward a few months and musical theatre star Amber is dating another famous face, Chris Clark.

According to a source, the 21-year-old has been enjoying ‘secret dates’ with the TOWIE star and their chemistry is ‘undeniable’.

‘Amber and Chris have been dating for a couple of months now and it’s starting to get serious,’ the insider revealed. ‘There’s no denying the chemistry between them and they’re very much each other’s types.

‘They hoped to keep it secret for as long as possible – but still haven’t been able to resist liking one another’s Instagram pictures.

‘For now, they’re really enjoying meeting up when Amber is in London and things are definitely looking promising for them to become official.’

Chris has clearly got a thing for ‘Ambers’ as he previously dated fellow TOWIE star Amber Dowding, before the pair called time on their relationship back in March.

He also had a brief fling with Little Mix star Jesy Nelson last year, but was later accused of using her fame to raise his profile.

Drama!

If Amber and Chris’ romance continues to heat up, he’ll have to work around her busy schedule as she prepares to join the cast of new West End musical 9 To 5.

She announced the news about her ‘next chapter’ on Twitter last week, saying: ‘EKKKKK. Super excited to announce…. being a part of @dollyparton’s 9 to 5 Original West End cast is slightly bizarre but I can not wait for this next chapter in my life. dreams come true if you work hard enough.’

Things are certainly looking up!