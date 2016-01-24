Ex One Direction-er Zayn Malik sent his fans into meltdown as he revealed the name and release date of his first ever solo track

You may want to avoid using the internet on 29th January, because it’s likely to be broken. The reason? That’s the day Zayn Malik will release his first ever solo single.

And, as you might expect, his fans are chomping at the bit to hear it.

The former One Direction star revealed the news on his Twitter account early Sunday morning, posting a picture featuring the release date and the single’s name – Pillow Talk.

Given that’s all we know, we can only speculate what it might be about. The sweet nothings he whispers into girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s ears of an evening? The midnight mumblings he mutters when he’s having a nightmare about that time Simon Cowell forced him to dance during his X Factor audition? Only time will tell…

But one thing we DO know is that the track will be very different from his One Direction days.

Speaking to The Fader in his first solo interview, Zayn described 1D’s sound as ‘generic as f**k’ and, in another interview, went on to confess that it just wasn’t his jam, man.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, he said: ‘I genuinely enjoyed [the band] and did whatever I could to be myself within that, but it’s just not where I sit as a musician.

‘The other boys’ taste was generally indie rock. It’s good music, but I don’t f**k with it. That was never cool where I was from.’

Yikes.

The release of his first solo material will also coincide with Zayn’s first ever solo TV interview.

He’s set to sit his lovely bottom down on Graham Norton’s couch this Friday for what is sure to be a revealing chat.

So, yeah – 29th January. You’ve been warned.