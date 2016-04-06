Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s romantic weekend in Naples will make you SO jealous

The gorgeous couple put on a lot of PDA in this stunning photoshoot for US Vogue

Every now and then, there’ll be a celebrity couple who’ll come along who are just so gosh darn attractive, that 98% of the general public will find themselves a little bit in love with them both.

We’ve had Brangelina. Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello have had their time to shine, and we’ve all been fawning over Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for a good while – but Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, this new era belongs to you.

And during their recent couple’s break to Naples, they found the time to squeeze in a photoshoot – and in the process, make us all extremely jealous with their perfection.

Now, we’ve known that these two aren’t very shy about expressing their love for each other – take Exhibit A: The video for Zayn’s debut solo single Pillowtalk…

… but an entire spread to document your romance is taking it even further – and who can blame them when the photos are so damn gorgeous?

Shot by renowned photographer Mario Testino for US Vogue, we can see the couple kissing in various spots around the Italian city.

In some of the shots they pucker up on a balcony overlooking the scenic view, whilst both looking suitably snazzy. Zayn has gone all dapper in a sharp suit and Gigi is working a gingham print dress by Victoria Beckham and the cutest white shoes to match.

In other snaps the good-looking twosome head off for a motorcycle ride around the city and it’s all kinds of adorable seeing 20-year-old Gigi clinging onto her man as he takes the wheel (or the handles, whatever).

They still can’t resist a quick PDA though as one sweet picture shows Gigi and Zayn, 23, sharing an intimate moment whilst both leaning across the bike. Awww.

The couple – who were first linked in November last year – are clearly thrilled with the romantic snaps and both have been sharing some of the pictures on their social media accounts.

TOO. CUTE. Now excuse us while we go and book tickets to Naples STAT.

