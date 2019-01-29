The 18-year-old student has given a candid interview

Zoe Ball’s son has admitted that his famous mother was rather confused when he first came out as bisexual three years ago.

Woody Cook has opened up about his sexuality for the first time in a candid interview with Boys by Girls magazine.

‘Yes, I am bisexual. It’s something I’ve known for three years,’ Woody revealed.

‘I always felt, growing up, that I had all these thoughts and I just shook it off.’

The 18-year-old explained that he had realised he was bisexual after joking about his sexual orientation with a girl he liked, who had admitted she was a lesbian.

‘I just said it as a laugh at the time, but then the next day I woke up and thought, “Why did I say that?” And then, the more I thought about it I thought, “Oh my god, that explains everything!”‘

Woody went on to explain that his friends were all really accepting of his coming out at the time and now, three years later, everyone was, especially in Brighton where he attends college.

But, the teen admitted that due to a generation gap, his mum, Zoe Ball, 48, seemed slightly confused by the revelation when he first told her.

‘I told my mum and her first reaction was, “You can’t be, you like girls?”‘

Woody added: ‘I got her to look back upon her group of friends and she started to realise she knew more bi people than she thought.’

Zoe, who shares Woody with her ex-husband DJ Fatboy Slim, recently took over from Chris Evans on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Words by Becky Waldren.