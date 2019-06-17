Ah, the art of the chesticle. The power of the boobage. The liberation of the nip nip. C’mon people, WHO DOESN’T LOVE A GOOD BIT OF BOOB?! And today we’re celebrating celebrity boobs in all shapes and forms!
Chloe Ferry is the latest famous face to join the gallery of A-List boobies as she posed up a storm in a racy purple bikini while holidaying in Ibiza.
Of course, the Geordie Shore didn’t post just one swimwear snap – but about five!
Her daring bikini top just about covered her ample assets, but that didn’t stop a hint of nip from peeking out!
Chloe teamed the skimpy top with a pair of high-waisted briefs as she posed up a storm in the sunshine.
The 23-year-old reality star was enjoying the getaway with her fellow Geordie Shore beauties, who all kept their fans up to date with their boozy antics.
Vicky Pattison is also no stranger to showing off her impressive cleavage earlier this week as she as she stripped down to a sexy swimsuit on holiday in Crete.
The former Geordie Shore babe looked incredible in the bright one piece as she caught some rays.
Obviously, fans absolutely loved the snap, with comments along the lines of ‘SLAY!’ and ‘you look amazing!’
Elsewhere, we’ve got Rita Ora embracing her boobs, Emily Ratajkowski making our jaws drop, the rest of the Kardashian Klan letting their assets do the talking because why the devil not? If you’ve got it flaunt it ladies!
We’ve also had supermodel Ashley Graham baring all in the kitchen, while Bella Hadid makes a right statement with a mesh top – and NO bra. Talk about liberation!
Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra set pulses racing with this plunging blue bejewelled dress at the Oscars 2019.
Credit: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
2/72
Jesy Nelson
The Little Mix lady left very little to the imagination in this PVC pink number at the BRITs 2019.
Credit: Instagram
3/72
Kim Kardashian
Kim K strutted her stuff in this vintage Thierry Mugler gown from his 1998 archive featuring a thigh-split, wrist ties and harness-style straps across her chest while at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards in LA.
Credit: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
4/72
Lauren Goodger
Leaving little to the imagination, this TOWIE babe looks amazing while flaunting her figure to her Instagram followers in Dubai.
Credit: Instagram
5/72
Megan McKenna
Promoting her cosmetics line, the 26-year-old babe went completely topless for a saucy snap!
Credit: Instagram
6/72
Caroline Flack
After being ‘sick for days’, Caroline Flack celebrates her recovery with a saucy snap. Feeling poorly never looked so good!
7/72
Kim Kardashian
Photographed by David LaChapelle for her KKW beauty range, Kim lies topless on a bed of sultry blue satin.
8/72
Jesy Nelson
Little Mix lady and full time babe Jesy Nelson embraced her birthday suit for this saucy shot.
9/72
Kim Kardashian
The Queen of breaking the internet is back, and this time she’s brought a barely-there Chanel bikini with her. Because why the hell not?!
10/72
Helen Flanagan
Helen Flanagan takes time out of her busy schedule as a new mother to remind fans that shes one hot mumma!
11/72
Rihanna
Whoops! Rihanna lets one of her assets escape at the Ocean’s 8 premiere in London.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
12/72
Katie Price
Katie Price is clearly proud of her ninth boob-job and showed it off in all her glory while on a night out in Essex.
13/72
Chloe Ferry
14/72
Kendall Jenner
Kendall captioned this photos, ‘Oops’.
15/72
Emily Ratajkowski
Gorgeous Em captioned this sultry snap ‘Something special today 🖤”. We’ll say!
Credit: Instagram
16/72
Demi Lovato
Dem captioned this shot ‘why not? 😏’ And we totally agree! #ifyouvegotitflauntit
Credit: Instagram
17/72
Ashley Graham
We mean, we love bagels and all – but we’ve never done THIS with them…
Credit: Instagram
18/72
Bella Hadid
Making a statement there Bella?
Credit: Getty Images for Dior
19/72
Lizzy Cundy
Peek-a-boo from Lizzy Cundy
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
20/72
Charlotte Crosby
If you’ve got it flaunt it, eh,, Crosbo?
21/72
Kim was spotted in NY in this metallic ensemble, complete with a sheer nipple flashing dress and silver space themed boots. W
22/72
Lady Gaga
Gaga stepped out in London leaving very little to the imagination in this cropped silver top and super short denim shorts combination. There’s a fair bit of under-boob on show and we’re struggling to see how she didn’t flash any more, that top is something else!
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
23/72
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj is no stranger to showing a bit of under-boob, we love this cheeky shot of Miss Minaj wearing an incredible shade of green.
24/72
Chloe Ferry
Oh Chloe. Don’t worry babe, we’ve all been there! We love you!
25/72
Jennifer Lawrence
The actress nipped out for the night!
26/72
Sophie Simmons
Gene Simmons’s side profile is STRONG
27/72
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has a lot of front, doesn’t she!
28/72
Ciara
Ciara shows off some serious side-boob at the Billboard Awards!
29/72
Lucy Watson
The MIC star lets the puppies loose!
30/72
Rihanna
Wistfully boobing the day away…
31/72
Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace
Aisleyne welcome’s us to the, erm gun show…
32/72
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan takes a selfie, October 2015
Credit: Instagram
33/72
Ferne McCann
We love Ferne but why did no one tell her about this red carpet boob!
34/72
Kate Upton
Kate Upton shows off her gongs!
35/72
Biannca Lake
The former BB star like to keep things subtle.
36/72
Lauren Goodger
That boob wants to break free, Lauren Goodger!
Credit: Instagram
37/72
Nicole Scherzinger
We want this bod!
38/72
Ellie Goulding
Ellie lets her boobs do the talking and looks amazing
39/72
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski’s boobs are wow – just wow!
40/72
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna does a selfie or is it a boobie?
41/72
Katy Perry
Boobs are fun and funny, eh, Katy Perry?
Credit: Variety/REX/Shutterstock
42/72
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey’s got a boob on the loose
Credit: Frezza Lafata/REX/Shutterstock
43/72
Rihanna
Rihanna back in 2014, wearing the infamous diamond encrusted dress
44/72
Rita Ora
Rita Ora flashed some serious sideboob in New York
Credit: Buzz Foto/REX Shutterstock
45/72
Rihanna
Rihanna’s nipples, right there, again!
46/72
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe says she loves Lamar with ‘every fibre of her being’
Credit: ddp USA/REX/Shutterstock
47/72
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and her boobs appear on the Jimmy Kimmel show in 2015
48/72
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner struts the catwalk in a sheer top
49/72
Lily Allen
Lily Allen accidentally suffers a nip slip whilst on stage
50/72
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner posts nipple picture.
51/72
Millie Mackintosh
Millie Mackintosh in the bath with Professor Green 6 September 2015
Credit: Instagram
52/72
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga accidentally exposes all her chest
53/72
Phoebe Price
Who is Phoebe Price? She’s an actress, don’t you know!
Credit: Buzz Foto/REX/Shutterstock
54/72
Vicky Pattison
Vicky Pattison paid £5k for her boobs – money well spent!
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
55/72
Sinitta
Sinitta suffers an unfortunate nip-slip
56/72
Jemma Lucy
At least Jemma Lucy has somewhere to take a nap
Credit: Palace Lee/REX/Shutterstock
57/72
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian made sure all eyes were on her with THIS photo
58/72
Scout Willis
Scout Willis #Freethenipple!
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
59/72
Abby Clancy
Oops, Abby Clancy
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
60/72
Grace Jones
Grace Jones flashes paps on the red carpet
61/72
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz plays, peek-a-boob
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
62/72
Lucy Mecklenburgh
63/72
Shanina Shaik
Well she is a Victoria’s Secret model for a reason!
64/72
Kesha
As the singer said herself… ‘Well, that don’t fit!’
65/72
Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss and her nipples attended a Dinner and Private View for the Elton John AIDS Foundation
66/72
Christina Milian
Bridget Jones would be proud of those knickers, Christina!
67/72
Mariah Carey
That’s it Mariah, we think you need to keep an eye on those puppies!
68/72
Suki Waterhouse
Peek a boob, Suki!
69/72
Bai Ling
The actress has let it all hang out on a recent photo shoot. Lovely!
70/72
Kate Wright
The TOWIE star made her fellow holiday makers stare while in Dubai!
71/72
Emily Ratajkowski
Serial side boob offender, Emily Ratajkowski let it all out last night at a dinner in New York