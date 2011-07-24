Amy Winehouse: Her life in pictures 1983 – 2011

Amy Winehouse - from busty brunette to scrawny scrap...

Amy Winehouse certainly experienced a lot in her life. The London-born singer went from a fresh-faced newcomer to troubled star but continued to wow fans with her heartfelt songs. We take a look at Amy’s journey in pictures.

At the age of 5, Amy Jade Winehouse is a little diva. Dad Mitch, a cab driver, and mum Janis, a pharmacist, split when she is 9 and she and older brother Alex stay with their mother.

Amy’s grandmother encourages her to attend the Susi Earnshaw Theatre School.

She moves to the Sylvia Young Theatre School in Westminster in 1997, but leaves at 14 and attends the BRIT School, in Selhurst, Croydon.

‘She was always very self-willed,’ says Mitch. ‘Not badly behaved but – different.’

Amy Winehouse gets signed to Simon Fuller’s 19 Management at 18 and finds fame with her debut album Frank in 2003, featuring songs about her break-up with first boyfriend Chris.

The feisty singer goes from strength to strength. She scoops several awards in 2004 and sports a glam image.

Amy starts to change in 2006. Following her split from boyfriend Blake Fielder-Civil, she looks tired, pale and noticeably thinner.

The break-up provides inspiration for the emotional songs on second album Back To Black, which is a huge success.

In 2007 Amy reunites with Blake and they marry. But the beehive-loving star causes concern when she steps out with bloody toes following a fight with her hubby in August.

The next year Amy suffers various health problems and is diagnosed with emphysema. She starts spending more time in St Lucia over the coming years

The singer’s marriage is dissolved in 2009 but she reunites with Blake in 2010. Erratic behaviour and drink and drug issues continue until Amy Winehouse is found dead on 23 July 2011 aged 27.

