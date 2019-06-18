Who's done what?

Surgeon Alex Karidis gives his critique on these stars and whether or not they’ve undergone ‘facial tweaks’.

Leona Lewis

Alex says: ‘I cant say Leona Lewis has had anything done, but her nose does look slightly different  it appears narrower.

‘I can’t say for certain, but it’s possible that she’s had a tweak.

‘She’s definitely lost some weight though, so that could be the cause.’

Sarah Harding

Alex Karidis says: ‘Sarah Harding could well have had her nose done - it’s more aquiline than before and she’s had hyaluronic acid in her lips and fillers around her mouth.

‘The outer half of her eyebrows are arched and her forehead’s very smooth - both telltale signs of Botox.’

Trinny Woodall

Alex Karidis says: ‘Trinny Woodall’s lower lips far too large for her proportions, probably from a heavy-handed injection.

‘She’s got good structure, although her cheekbones look puffed up so I suspect she’s had work to lift up her face.

‘Her neck has bands which will need to be lifted.’

Jennifer Aniston

Alex Karidis says: ‘Jennifer Anistons definitely had her nose done it doesn’t attract as much attention now and it allows her eyes to become more of a feature in her face.

‘She’s lucky she has reasonably sized lips, but she may have had fillers to get rid of any laughter lines.’

Angelina Jolie

Alex Karidis says: ‘If Angelina Jolie’s had something done, it’s been very subtle – a little injection to fill sagging around the mouth and maybe a bit on the lips for a little more projection.

‘I think she’s had some medical-grade facials too - her complexion’s really good.’

Nicole Kidman

Alex Karidis says: ‘Nicole Kidman’s lips are thicker now and the lines around her mouth are less deep.

‘Her brow’s quite smooth and her eyebrows are arched, which looks like Botox.

‘There’s no space between her eyelashes and her eyebrow she’s going to need a brow lift very soon.’