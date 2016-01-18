Now’s 12 GIF Survival Guide to get you through Blue Monday

On the unhappiest day of the year, you need a bit of guidance...

Blue Monday is the unhappiest day of the year. It’s dark, all the money you spent at Christmas comes creeping back into your life in the form of infinitely less fun credit card bills, and you still haven’t lost any weight.

It’s all doom and gloom. Even climate change isn’t working now that the weather has changed from the mildest winter ever into turning everything, including our souls, into ice. But don’t worry – Now have come up with a way to get through this dark period, even if the day is the absolute worst. We know what you’re going through, so here’s how to beat it.

1) When you wake up and realise it’s Blue Monday

2) There’s the realisation that your New Year’s resolution isn’t working

Four cheat days in a row means you’re not dieting…

3) And everyone tries to commute to work after THAT weekend

4) You try your best to have a go at the day

But you don’t succeed

5) And your whole life just seems like

6) In the end, the day ends up being this

But what if there was another way. What if we didn’t let Blue Monday be so blue. Only a few simple changes can alter the day

7) Wake up and think of all the positives in your life

Even if it’s just cereal

8) Wear your favourite clothes and look great, it will make you feel so much better



Just ignore those insecurities (that’s Spongebob in this metaphor…)

9) Don’t dread the cold, face it with the grace you deserve

It’s closer to spring than it is to the start of winter

10) If you think you’ve failed, there’s always another solution to your problem

11) And don’t let other people’s pessimism get in your way

Don’t let the haters get you down. Literally.

12) And remember…

If Katy Perry fought against adversity using boob-mounted whipped cream cannons, you can get through a bad day with a positive mental attitude.

We believe in you! Take Blue Monday down in style.

Tom Capon/@TomCapon