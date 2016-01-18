Now’s 12 GIF Survival Guide to get you through Blue Monday

Tom Capon

On the unhappiest day of the year, you need a bit of guidance...

Blue Monday is the unhappiest day of the year. It’s dark, all the money you spent at Christmas comes creeping back into your life in the form of infinitely less fun credit card bills, and you still haven’t lost any weight.

It’s all doom and gloom. Even climate change isn’t working now that the weather has changed from the mildest winter ever into turning everything, including our souls, into ice. But don’t worry – Now have come up with a way to get through this dark period, even if the day is the absolute worst. We know what you’re going through, so here’s how to beat it.

1) When you wake up and realise it’s Blue Monday

Blue Monday reaction gif

2) There’s the realisation that your New Year’s resolution isn’t working

Seeing yourself in the mirror Blue Monday reaction gifFour cheat days in a row means you’re not dieting…

3) And everyone tries to commute to work after THAT weekend

Trying to commute to work after the weekend reaction GIF

4) You try your best to have a go at the day

When you try your best but you don't succeed fail blue monday reaction gifBut you don’t succeed

5) And your whole life just seems like

Trying to keep control of your life blue monday reaction gif

6) In the end, the day ends up being this

Office the incredibles blue monday reaction gif

But what if there was another way. What if we didn’t let Blue Monday be so blue. Only a few simple changes can alter the day

7) Wake up and think of all the positives in your life

Wake up optimisitic blue monday reaction gifEven if it’s just cereal

8) Wear your favourite clothes and look great, it will make you feel so much better

Get ready blue monday reaction gifJust ignore those insecurities (that’s Spongebob in this metaphor…)

9) Don’t dread the cold, face it with the grace you deserve

Even if it's hard go out in style blue monday reaction gifIt’s closer to spring than it is to the start of winter

10) If you think you’ve failed, there’s always another solution to your problem

Even if you fail try harder blue monday reaction gif

11) And don’t let other people’s pessimism get in your way

Don't let other people get in the way blue monday reaction gifDon’t let the haters get you down. Literally.

12) And remember…

Katy Perry Califronia Girls blue monday reaction gif If Katy Perry fought against adversity using boob-mounted whipped cream cannons, you can get through a bad day with a positive mental attitude.

We believe in you! Take Blue Monday down in style.

