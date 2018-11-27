The Love Island star looked amazing last night

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson well and truly stole the limelight last night when she stepped out in an incredible gown.

Hitting the red carpet with her boyfriend Wes Nelson, the telly star showed off her flawless figure in a lace white dress which cinched her in at the waist.

The bridal-inspired outfit also featured a VERY plunging neckline and sheer detailing which draped behind her.

Finishing the look off, 24-year-old Megan debuted bright blonde hair extensions which she styled into a sleek half up-do as she arrived at the OK! Beauty Awards.

And fellow Love Island finalist Wes, 20, also looked the part at the swanky Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, as he donned a black suit with gold embellishments on the cuffs and trouser legs, paired with a black turtleneck and loafers.

Earlier in the day, Meg gave her fans a cheeky glimpse of how she was preparing for the glamorous night ahead, as she shared a video of herself getting a bum lift.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty can be seen laying on her front on a beauticians bed while wearing a black thong and jumper.

She captioned the video: ‘Getting Red Carpet ready I’ve had my bespoke head to toe treatment for my body and face.

‘I’m the most lazy person so for me this is heaven, toning whilst watching tv.’

Meanwhile, Megan was joined by the likes of Gabby Allen and her boyfriend Myles Stephenson from Rak-Su.

The pair – who started dating earlier this year – looked adorable as they posed up a storm on the red carpet.

And it looks like X Factor star Myles is more loved-up than ever with his Love Island girlfriend as he recently admitted to moving into her flat already.

‘We are both really happy,’ Myles told the Daily Star.

‘I’ve moved in to hers and have marked my territory.

‘We are loved-up and are in the honeymoon period at the moment so she can’t get rid of me.’