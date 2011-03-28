Check out the stars and the frocks on the red carpet...

The Jameson Empire Awards is held each year to celebrate the achievements of some of the biggest film stars.

In 2011 the Empire film ceremony takes place at Londons swanky Grosvenor House and boasts a star-studded guest list.

Keira Knightley shows off her signature pout in a shiny nude dress as she arrives for the bash.

Oscar-winner Colin Firth is one of the next A-listers to turn up and he keeps his look smart in a structured black suit.

Its not only Hollywood celebrities who bag an invite to the annual gathering as The X Factor’s Dermot O’Leary rocks up with partner Dee Koppang soon after.

The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison pose in height order while EastEnders star Preeya Kalidas stuns in tangerine.

Host of the Empire film bash, comedian Dara O’Brien, is in high spirits before the show as is Harry Potter villain Tom Felton who flashes a winning smile.

There are a number of individuals who score style hits at the Jameson Empire Awards 2011.

Lily Cole sets off a sparkly headband with a cute yellow mini while Talulah Riley opts for a classic LBD jazzed up with silver chains.

Noomi Rapace  who later scoops the Best Actress gong for her role in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo – flatters her figure in Viktor & Rolf

It’s a dramatic dress with ruffled sleeves for Sarah Harding, who also proudly shows off her engagement ring.

Stars who dont fancy stepping out solo bring along a plus 1, like Bo Selecta’s Leigh Francis who attends with wife Jill Carter.

Jonathan Ross cuddles up to red-haired wife Jane Carter and pretty presenter Laura Whitmore keeps close to rocker Danny OReilly.

The duo match in black outfits.

