The Clothes Show is back and it’s bigger and better than ever with a new re-brand and an exciting campaign to kick off Britain’s ultimate fashion festival!

Taking place 4-8 December at Birmingham’s NEC, The Clothes Show, returns with the award winning ALCATEL ONETOUCH Fashion Theatre with performances from Charli XCX, Ella Eyre and Rae Morris. Plus presenters Rick Edwards, Jamie Laing, Alice Levine and Gemma Cairney take to the stage!

The must visit THX Total Hair Experts Paparazzi Pen in association with NOW and Capital FM returns to the show where you can meet your favourite TV personalities and reality stars such as Joey Essex, and Chloe Lewis! Pose for a selfie with top bloggers on site as well as our ALCATEL ONETOUCH Fashion Theatre perfomers.

Take some time out to relax by visiting the Lambrini Cocktail Bar, here you can treat yourself to a fruity glass of Lambrini or a delicious, sparkling cocktail. Join the ‘frow’ of the Olympus PEN Style Studio as Lilah Parsons and Hilary Alexander OBE interviews top designers about the latest trends. Be inspired by the finest high street and graduate collections on the Image Catwalk, presented by Antonia O’Brien.

Find all the brands you love under one roof including Motel Rocks, Religion, Girls on Film, Little Mistress, and Oasis. Fashion-forward designer labels such as Pringle, Mawi, Bolongaro Trevor and Gushlow & Cole will also be on show in the Designer Outlet, while the Graduate ASOS Marketplace will offer the latest collections from emerging British brands.

Head over to the Saks Pamper Lounge for a makeover and treat yourself to the latest hair and beauty products from NYX, Rimmel, Elemis, Ciate, THX Total Hair Experts, Models Own, Beautiful Brows, and many others!

For more information and to book your ticket visit www.clothesshow.com or call the booking line on 0844 581 1256