Kate Middleton wears LK Bennett high street dress and jacket on Leicester visit with the Queen

Kate Middleton has stepped out in an on-trend LK Bennett dress and peplum jacket in Leicester today.

The 30-year-old cinched in her outfit with a belt to show off her tiny waist and completed her look with a black hat and matching heels.

‘The #DiamondJubilee celebrations have begun in #Leicester – The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived!’ Tweets Clarence House.

Kate is visiting the city’s De Montfort University with the Queen and Prince Phillip to mark the beginning of the Diamond Jubilee tour.

The trio will meet 6 footwear design undergraduates who have each designed shoes for the Duchess.

She’ll then choose her favourite, and just one pair of those heels will ever be made.

‘When asked who their first commission was at their first job interview,’ the University’s Professor Dominic Shellard tells the Daily Mirror, ‘they can reply: “The Duchess of Cambridge, the world’s leading fashion icon”.’

