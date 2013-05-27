Pregnant Kim Kardashian: I shouldn’t have worn peplum trousers

Baby mama-to-be Kim Kardashian on her fashion faux pas

Kim Kardashian doesn’t really have a maternity fashion mantra.

The pregnant reality star and her sisters created the Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins, but she admits she’s made mistakes with her pregnancy wardrobe.

‘Those peplum trousers were something I probably shouldn’t have worn, but I tried them,’ the 32-year-old tells us.

‘I experimented. I thought it was fun but no, I didn’t love them.’

So has Kim any other pregnancy no-nos?

‘Oh yeah!’ she admits.

‘I do fittings and I try things on at home all the time and there’s just so much that doesn’t work.

‘I find if you’re really curvy and you go for the baggier look, it doesn’t work.’

