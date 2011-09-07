EXCLUSIVE Why Abbey Clancy chose hot black lace Giles Deacon dress for GQs

Abbey Clancy's see-through dress rules the GQ Awards red carpet

Did you know Abbey Clancy‘s got her pre-baby body back? No? You do now!

Abbey left no one in any doubt who had the best body on the GQ red carpet thanks to her Giles Deacon for Emmanuel Ungaro cobweb lace gown.

‘Giles Deacon is a creative genius and his collections have such a fun element to them,’ Abbey reveals, speaking exclusively to Now.

‘Giles is great at mixing quirkiness with sexy and girly and some of his finale pieces are unbelieveable!’

Giles designed Abbey‘s wedding dress and her nipple was reported to have slipped out during the ceremony. So perhaps that’s how her got the idea for Abbey‘s GQ gown?

Or perhaps the inspiration came from Mrs Mark Ronson Josephine de la Baume’s Agent Provocateur see-through number from the risque underwear brand’s Madison Avenue boutique opening?





Alison Tay