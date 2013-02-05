Forget onesies! Fancy sharing a twosie with a One Direction boy this Valentine’s Day?

The twosie is a onesie made for two people!

One Direction have loved onesies since they appeared on The X Factor.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik all donned quirky jumpsuits from Norwegian label OnePiece.

But this year, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, the twosie’s in town!

George at Asda has launched a limited-edition twosie online (new stock coming soon).

With 92% of couples claiming they’ll be staying in this V-Day, the twosie could be the ultimate romantic gift. If you want to dress up as twin bunnies, of course.

Everyone to their own…

Anna Woodham