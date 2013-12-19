Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison beats the cold in ‘well put together’ cute beret and nude jumper

TV star Vicky keeps warm in style

Vicky Pattison found a stylish way to stay snug yesterday.

The Geordie Shore uploaded a snap of herself wearing a sophisticated cream beret and a slouchy nude sweater to Instagram.

‘Another day.. Another selfie.. And another well put together ensemble,’ she commented alongside the photograph.

‘Beret from @honeyboutique and jumper from @designerdesirables #winter #warm #wrappedup #coldnil #vicky2.’

Vicky, 26, loves to show off her latest looks after slimming down from a curvy size 16 to a trim size 6/8 by ditching junk food and exercising.

‘Off out tonight wearing my amazing new leopard print shift dress from @asos_studio,’ she said at the start of the month.

Beth Shearing