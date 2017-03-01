Get Vicky Pattison’s monochrome look for under £70!

Yes the Geordie girl's style has come along way since her reality TV days and we're into it Vicky!

Vicky Pattison‘s always had an interesting style – remember the days of Geordie Shore and bodycon dresses? Well since her incredible weight loss journey, her style has certainly changed.

From ladette to lady, Vicky‘s style has certainly changed for the better and she’s now refined her dress sense. Having had her own clothing collection, it’s no wonder how she’s become such a style icon and Vicky‘s latest Instagram post has us grabbing our wallets and filling up our shopping baskets faster than you can say ‘why-aye‘.

Dressed in the latest fashion trend, pyjama chic, Vicky‘s head to toe in online retailer Pretty Little Thing wearing a gorgeous monochrome outfit and we’re obsessed with it already!

With the blazer costing £35 and the black trousers just £30, you can get Vicky‘s exact look for under £70 and better still, you can even mix, match and layer it until you’re heart’s content with other items in your wardrobe. So it’s a win win really. And Pretty Little Thing‘s latest collection is SO HOT right now, we want everything!

Heading out on a date night, Vicky accessorised her look with some patent red heels and a matching bold, red lip. Nice one!

This look is the perfect go-to for any occasional with minimal effort yet maximum style. And it’s even perfect for lazy day dressing and can be styled in a multitude of ways which makes it cost effective! At least this is what we’re telling ourselves – the perfect pay day treat, right? And you’ll even get it by the weekend! Result!

We’re pretty sure this look is going to sell out like hot cakes so you better get in there pronto!