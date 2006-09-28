Hot buy: glitterbug

Everyone's feeling slightly out of sorts - we've all got sequin fever!

Prepare to dazzle in this gobsmackingly gorgeous gold sequin-covered dress from, wait for it, Primark. And the other shocking thing? It’ll set you back just £18.

Gold’s a massive trend this autumn and, with the Christmas party season frighteningly close, this shimmery frock is bound to get you a kiss under the mistletoe.

It lands in store on 10 October – see you in the queue at sunrise!

Call 0118 960 6300 for stockists.

Black skinny belt, £1.50, and black socks, £1, both Primark.