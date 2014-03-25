Jennifer Aniston: I still have shoes from Friends – I have a weird thing about saving

The actress likes nostalgia - but not ageism

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she still has clothing from her Friends days.

The actress, 45, admits she has a tendency to cling onto things, including some of the shoes she wore to play Rachel Green in the hit 90s sitcom.

I have jeans from my twenties that I can’t get rid of,’ says Jen.

I still have red loafers from Friends! I have a nostalgia about them.’

Jen even keeps cosmetics that are probably long past their sell-by date.

I get yelled at. I’ve had make-up in my drawer for 10 years that I should probably get rid of,’ Justin Theroux‘s fiancée tells People.

I do get new mascaras and things like that, but I also have this weird thing [about saving].

Remember when Calvin Klein made make-up? That was in the 90s. I think I just threw out a lipstick of his.’

Jen might be happy to look at the past but she’s not so keen on her age being mentioned all the time.

The actress has noticed the phrase ‘for your age’ being used more as she’s gotten older and it bothers her a bit.

Your age always has to be mentioned and men don’t really get that for some reason,’ Jen tells WWD.

It’s not like you see Joe Schmo, 37. Women and men today in their 40s are so much healthier than they were 30 years ago in their 40s.’

SEE PICTURES Jennifer Aniston dances in sexy underwear to play stripper in new film

NEW PICTURES Jennifer Aniston cuddles up to fiance Justin Theroux at LA awards bash in sexy monochrome dress

SEE PICTURES Jennifer Aniston goes topless for perfume ad

Anna Francis