Kai dreams of wearing Chanel

But this student likes to be individual...

Name Kai



Age 19



From London



Occupation I study computer science at Kings College, London.



What are you wearing and where from?



My top is from Topshop, my trousers are Dorothy Perkins and my bag is from Warehouse. I bought my scarf from a market in Belgium.



Can you describe your style?



I try to be casual though I like to add my own personal touch and stand out.



Which are you favourite shops?



Topshop, Primark and Bershka on Oxford Street.



Best bargain you’ve ever bought?



This scarf I’m wearing. It was £5.



Who was the last person who told you that you looked nice?



My best friend Vicky.



If you had an unlimited budget, whose clothes would you buy?



I’d got for a chic and sophisticated range, say from Chanel. But I also have a crazy passion for shoes, so a visit to Manolo is a def – I must feed my shoe addiction.



Jacqueline Doherty