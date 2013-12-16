Aww! Kelly Brook shows off her ‘snowman’ in sexy Christmas jumper selfie

Model Kelly is feeling festive

Kelly Brook has been embracing festive fashion.

The model shunned glam dresses on Saturday night to party with pals wearing an adorable blue Christmas jumper.

‘Me and my Snowman out tonight 😉,’ she commented on Instagram alongside a sexy selfie which showed off her cute knit.

Kelly, 34, isn’t the only celebrity to have been snapped rocking seasonal sweater in recent days.

Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, 24, expressed her excitement for the holidays in a top decorated with snowflakes on Friday.

‘Kicking off the countdown to Xmas,’ she informed followers.

Beth Shearing