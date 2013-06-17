Millie Mackintosh: I wear leather skinnies and stilettos for a hot date with Professor Green

Reality star Millie knows how her man likes her to look
Millie Mackintosh knows just what fiancé Professor Green likes to see her wearing on a hot date.
‘A cute miniskirt with a blouse, blazer and heels – or you can’t beat your favourite skinnies,’ Millie tells us.
‘Mine are leather and I’d team them with a pair of stilettos and something a bit slinky.
‘I think it’s important to dress for yourself, love your body and know what works for your shape.’
Millie, 23, has a few fashion fail-safes.
‘You can’t go wrong with a good leather jacket that you can throw over anything,’ she says.
‘It gives an edge to a pretty dress or looks great with jeans and a T-shirt.
‘I love blazers as well.’
