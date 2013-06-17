Millie Mackintosh: I wear leather skinnies and stilettos for a hot date with Professor Green

Reality star Millie knows how her man likes her to look

Millie Mackintosh knows just what fiancé Professor Green likes to see her wearing on a hot date.



‘A cute miniskirt with a blouse, blazer and heels – or you can’t beat your favourite skinnies,’ Millie tells us.

‘Mine are leather and I’d team them with a pair of stilettos and something a bit slinky.

‘I think it’s important to dress for yourself, love your body and know what works for your shape.’

Millie, 23, has a few fashion fail-safes.

‘You can’t go wrong with a good leather jacket that you can throw over anything,’ she says.

‘It gives an edge to a pretty dress or looks great with jeans and a T-shirt.

‘I love blazers as well.’

Read the full interview with Millie Mackintosh in this week’s Now magazine, dated 17 June 2013 – out now!





SEE VIDEO Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop‘s make-up masterclass

SEE PICTURES Millie Mackintosh and the Made In Chelsea girls at London party

SEE PICTURES Millie Mackintosh attends InStyle‘s 10th anniversary party in London

VIDEO: Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop‘s make-up masterclass – Glitterati

VIDEO: Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop‘s make-up masterclass – Wet smoky

VIDEO: Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop‘s make-up masterclass – Berry lip

VIDEO: Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop‘s make-up masterclass – Luminude

VIDEO: Millie Mackintosh and Caggie Dunlop‘s West Goes East shoot