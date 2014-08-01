OMG, Justin Bieber! Selena Gomez lets her bum hang out in tiny cut-off shorts

Selena shows off hot bod

Selena Gomez has been letting it all hang out in a cheeky pair of shorts.

The singer, 22, flashed her bum in revealing denim cut-offs as she headed out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

With a jacket casually slung over her shoulder, Selena chose to show even more skin by leaving several buttons of her checked shirt undone.

Justin Bieber‘s on-off girlfriend completed her relaxed look with ankle boots, a silver necklace and chic sunglasses and wore her hair in a loose ponytail.

It’s not the first time Selena’s worn a daring outfit recently – last month the Spring Breakers star donned a very low-cut dress with a split up the leg for the Ischia Global Film Festival in Italy.

Anna Francis

