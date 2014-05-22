Ooh! Cheryl Cole is a hot femme fatale in VERY low-cut dress at Cannes party

X Factor judge goes for a daring look

Cheryl Cole was looking very glam at a party in Cannes on Tuesday night.

The singer teamed a daringly low-cut dress with a dramatic jewelled necklace and swept-back hair to attend the star-studded de Grisogono Fatale in Cannes do.

‘Diamonds are a girls best friend !’ Cheryl, 30, captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.

‘💎 #degrisogono party #Femmefataletheme #dangerouswomen 💋💄👠#Cannes2014′

Cheryl’s fans think their idol looks stunning in the pretty snap.

‘You look absolutely gorgeous Cheryl 💗😍,’ one commented.

‘You sexyyyy mama!!!’ another wrote.

Chezza seems to be having a great time in the French Riviera and earlier this week stepped out in a beautiful sweeping frock at the Foxcatcher premiere.

SEE PICTURES The Chim love story: Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh‘s friendship in pictures

SEE PICTURES Cheryl Cole‘s tattoo history

SEE PICTURES Cheryl Cole‘s style file

Anna Francis

