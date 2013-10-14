Posh’s ‘dresses rule’! Claudia Winkleman sends Victoria Beckham chocolates after wearing a sexy midi on Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia shows her love for VB's designs

Claudia Winkleman has told Victoria Beckham her ‘dresses rule’ by sending the designer a personalised box of chocolates.

The presenter, 41, wore a green and navy creation from the Spice Girl‘s latest line to co-host Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly last week.

Claudia – who was standing in for Bruce Forsyth – styled the figure-hugging midi with a poker straight hairstyle and dark smoky eyes.

Touched by the sentiment, Victoria, 39, took to Twitter on Saturday to express her gratitude to Claudia.

‘Thank u @ClaudiaWinkle , so sweet! You looked amazing in Icon X vb,’ she posted alongside a picture of the posh present.

Beth Shearing