Graphic design

Retro prints are so right now

With celebs like Cat Deeley, Nicole Richie and Lily Allen wearing bold and brazen print dresses, it’s no surprise they’re huge on the street again.

Whether it’s black and white or multi-coloured, as long as it’s patterned you’re heading down the right style street.

Here are four of our favourites:

Blue & white, £60, 6-16, www.warehouse.co.uk



Black & white, £29.99, 8-16, H&M, www.hm.com



Yellow & black, £28, 8-16, www.debenhams.co.uk



Green, £20, 8-16, www.newlook.co.uk