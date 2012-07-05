We love Kate Middleton for being the Discount Duchess

Kate's clever wife is making the most of her wardrobe

Kate Middleton is fast becoming the ‘Discount Duchess’ – and we love her all the more for it.

Kate is clever at recycling favourite items for official and private events with Prince William, giving her outfits a new spin by mixing up her accessories.

Although father-in-law Prince Charles finances the fashion princess’s ‘working wardrobe’, she’s spent a modest £32,870 in the last 6 months.

It’s hardly a jaw-dropping amount when you consider how much Victoria Beckham, the TOWIE girls and Hollywood A-listers must invest in their style stash.

Also, compared to the estimated £341,000 Princess Diana splashed on clothes in the first 6 months after marrying Wills’ dad, Kate‘s spending shows she really is one savvy fashionista.

Kate favours high street stores Reiss, Zara and LK Bennett and only invests in designer labels like Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and Erdem for the red carpet, official tours and state events.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also reported to return any free samples sent to her and refuses to hire a stylist.

Go, Kate!

SEE PICTURES Kate Middleton wears high street dress for Diamond Jubilee visit to Leicester with the Queen>>

SEE PICTURES Kate Middleton‘s Style File>>

SEE PICTURES Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Centrepoint in London>>

Bonita Turner