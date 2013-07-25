SEE VIDEO Rihanna’s £400 Flashdance pink visor fashion find

Rihanna's Lanvin visor divides the fash pack

Days after nipple ring-gate, on a boat trip in Oslo Rihanna threw us another curveball in the shape of a bubblegum pink visor from catwalk designer Lanvin costing £380.62.

Now’s Shopping Editor Gilly Ferguson suggests: ‘Perhaps it’s a contemporary take on rose-tinted glasses?’

Style Editor and Rihanna obsessive Alison Tay adds: ‘I love Lanvin. I love Ri-Ri. But if I had £400 to spend, I’d probably ransack her range at River Island rather than rip off this look.’

No stranger to a flash herself, maybe Rihanna took inpsiration from Jennifer Beals who played a welder slash wannabe dancer in the 1983 cult film Flashdance?

Buy Rihanna‘s Lanvin visor now (it’s just been reduced to £266.43, if that tempts at all)

Has Rihanna been stealing her style inspiration from the 80s? Watch the Flashdance trailer…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqBQWbjqCRo

SEE PICTURES Rihanna‘s style file

SEE PICTURES Celebrity hair: Rihanna

SEE PICTURES Rihanna‘s rise to fame