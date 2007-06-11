Sally says the sailor look is back

But she thinks that Victoria Beckham is a bad role model

Name Sally



Age 20



From London



Occupation Student



What are you wearing and where from?



My dress and jeans are from H&M, my cardigan is Primark, my belt was given to me by my nan, my shoes are French Connection and my necklace and bag are Oasis



Can you describe your style?



Comfy, chic and classic



Do you have any top fashion tips for this season?



Well, I’ve just come from the Graduate Fashion Week in Battersea Park and I saw a lot of layering, lots of baggy dresses and belts and I think the nautical look may be making a comeback!



Which are you favourite shops?



Zara, Primark and H&M.



Who is your style icon?



I like people who can look like a good role model and have a sense of style to fit their figure. Kate Winslet always manages to look great, but not over the top.



Which celebrity’s sense of style do you loathe?



Victoria Beckham’s. She isn’t a great role model, she looks so unhealthy! Her dress sense is just too much, she is trying too hard.



Best bargain you’ve ever bought?



I go to university in Leeds and, every so often, a vintage clothes fair comes to town. Last time I was there, I found an amazing pair of 70s-style brown boots for £1!



Most you’ve ever spent on a single item – and why?



I brought my winter coat for £80



Outfit that got you most comments?



I wore a dress to uni one day, and I got lots of remarks from my tutors. As they teach fashion, and must know their stuff,I was pretty chuffed with that!



What was the last fashion item you bought?



I went to Primark and got a few basic tops to wear in the day.



Who was the last person who told you that you looked nice?



My mum told me she liked a top I had on yesterday.



If you had an unlimited budget, whose clothes would you buy?



I wouldn’t stick to one designer, I’d have to go everywhere and buy loads in each shop!



Which shop would you never set foot in?



Bay Trading- the clothes in there just aren’t my style.



Do you deserve to be in our gallery of style? Send your photo to Kelli_Prier@ipcmedia.com and tell her why.

Laura Crickmore