Gwen Stefani’s nouveau biker chic

L.A.M.B designer Gwen Stefani knows that a biker jacket is every self-respecting rock chick's best friend

No rock chick’s wardrobe is complete without a lived-in biker jacket, and the good news is that this season the iconic rock look is back with a new twist with new colours, textures and fabrics.

Gwen Stefani took to the L.A.M.B. catwalk at New York Fashion Week in a grey leather biker, and Pixie Geldof rarely leaves the house without her studded collar biker from Religion.

Dress up your grungey look with this sequin biker jacket from Topshop £85, bring it back to the 80s with an acid wash version from Miss Selfridge £35, and for a grown up glam take on a tradition style staple with a cobalt wool number from Dorothy Perkins £50.