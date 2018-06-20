The singer appears to be making a comeback

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Tulisa Contostavlos but her latest Instagram snap has caused quite a commotion.

The singer posted a photo where she’s seen relaxing in a recording studio on Tuesday and, whilst many fans are excited about her making a comeback, plenty were distracted by how different she appears to look.

Tulisa, 29, pouts for the camera in the black-and-white picture with her long hair worn down and some of her followers think she looks unrecognisable.

‘That’s not her is it?!’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘You don’t even look like tulisa anymore’

And one added: ‘I miss and love the old Tulisa face….. whyyy!!!!!!!!’

Meanwhile one confessed: ‘first i didn’t recognize u’

There was still lots of love for the N-Dubz star’s appearance though, with one fan posting: ‘Looking fab @tulisasinstagram’

Another agreed: ‘You look absolutely gorgeous as always’

Tulisa previously confessed to trying fillers in 2014 which resulted in an over-inflated pout.

‘It was fillers and I had an allergic reaction and looked like Finding Nemo,’ she explained to Good Morning Britain in 2016.

‘It does frustrate me a little bit, because I do understand from an outside point of view, someone looking in must go, “Why did you try to do that in the first place? Are you unhappy with yourself, have you got issues?”

‘And I feel pretty detached from this, this for me is a shell. The person that I am inside is very separate to me from this… you can get a bit carried away, and then I had the reaction and it was like ooh what have I done?’

Tulisa’s return comes after she previously made a comeback in 2016 with her own version of classic 90s dance track Sweet Like Chocolate.

She’d had a difficult few years before this following a court case in 2014 over a drugs sting which was eventually thrown out of court.

The singer was then arrested for drink-driving in 2015 and later given a ban from driving for 15 months.