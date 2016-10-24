How to wear in your brand new boots this season!

Yes, the boots are back and they don’t have to be as painful as last season!

Hurrah for Autumn right? We’re all about those layers now – see you later ballet pumps, we’re so excited for boot season!

Knee highs, Chelsea boots and those gorgeous Western style! But the problem with new shoes and boots especially, they can rub in places, which makes us remember why we stopped wearing them in the first place!

But don’t panic! We’ve come up with some foolproof hints and tips on how to wear your boots in and make them as comfortable as your slippers this season!