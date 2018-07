Stripes are the top fashion act for spring

Always wanted to be well read? Well, now you can thanks to high street hotspot Primark.

This top trend-focused favourite just goes from strength to strength, rolling out hot gimme-it-now creations every five minutes.

Its latest lust-have is this strapless stripy dress, on sale for, wait for it, £4. Nope, we couldn’t believe it either, but it’s definitely true.

Make like Kelly Holmes and get yourself down there, fast.

Call 0118 960 6300 for stockists