EXACT MATCH! Lydia Bright shows off sexy toned legs and tiny waist in chic blue skater dress on Marbella night out

TV star impresses in Spain
Lydia Bright made a very chic outing in Marbella yesterday.
The TV star headed to TOWIE castmate Grace Andrews‘ birthday bash in a royal blue lace-hemmed dress.
With its flattering lined bodice, the thigh-skimming flirty frock really drew attention to Lydia‘s trim waist.
Make a bold statement like Lydia in a cute skater from Fashion Union, £26.60, or get the look at Quiz Clothing for £19.99 or She Likes for £10.
The 24-year-old – who lengthened her legs with white stilettos – treated Instagram fans to a stunning selfie during the evening.
‘,’ she wrote alongside the snap.
Lydia was joined by a number of her Essex pals including Jessica Wright, Gemma Collins and Fran Parman.
