14 days till your summer holiday? It's all under control...

If the thought of donning a two-piece round the pool sends you into a state of fear, it’s time to give yourself a body boost!

Personal Trainer at London’s ONE LDN and blogger Becki Rabin has shared her two-week workout challenge, which you can do without even leaving the house.

THE MOVES



Some are obvious, but others might need some practice…

MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS: In push-up position, raise right knee towards chest. Return, and repeat with left leg. Keep doing this as fast as you can.

CROSS-BODY MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS: Same as above but bring knee towards opposite shoulder.

TRICEP DIPS –Position hands shoulder width apart on a chair or sofa. Extend legs straight out in front of you. Slowly bend elbows and lower body towards floor until at a 90 degree angle. At the bottom, push down and straighten arms out back to start position. The burn!

PLANK SIDE RAISES– Start in low plank (forearms on floor, not palms). Raise left arm up, twisting the left side of the body towards the ceiling. Rest on right forearm, ensuring torso is raised off the ground. Return to plank and swap sides.

ALTERNATE REVERSE LUNGE –Begin in standing position. Take a step back, allowing hips and knees to flex, to lower body. Descend until knee nearly touches ground. Return to start position by driving through heel of front leg to extend knees and hips.

SPLIT SQUAT– Get into lunge position, and rest back foot on a knee-high raised surface. Lower until front thigh is almost horizontal, keeping knee in line with foot. Drive up through front heel back to starting position. That’s one rep.

STRAIGHT LEG RAISES – Lie down on floor, back on ground at all times. Lift legs up to a 90 degree angle and lower back down without touching the floor. Keep legs straight as you do this. Ouch!

COMMANDOS – Start in low plank. Release right forearm, place palm on floor under right shoulder. Do the same on the left side. Lower down back to low plank one arm at a time. Repeat. Keep abs tight to stop your body from swaying.

THE WORKOUT

WEEK 1

Day 1: HIIT – Try 20 seconds of work with 40 seconds rest between. Rest 60 seconds between each circuit and repeat each circuit twice.

Circuit 1:Squats, tricep dips, star jumps, mountain climbers, alternate reverse lunge

Circuit 2: Alternate jump lunges, plank, plank side raises, commandos

Day 2: Body Weight – Spend 7 mins on each circuit. Rest 30-60 seconds between each circuit and repeat twice.

Circuit 1: Press ups x 8, alternate reverse lunge x 10 each leg, plank (8 deep breaths), squat with pulse x 12 (Say whaaat? When you see ‘pulse’ it simply means before rising to your original position, come up an inch and drop back down. Then rise), lunge jumps x 10 each leg

Circuit 2: Cross body mountain climbers x 10 each side, walking lunges x 10 each leg, straight leg raises x 10, squat jumps, burpees

Day 3: Strength – Repeat each series 4 times, then rest 30-60 seconds between each series.

Series 1: Press ups x 8, squat x 8

Series 2: Tricep dips x 12, split squat x 12 each leg

Series 3: Plank (8 deep breaths), mountain climbers x 30

Day 4 – Repeat Day 1 HIIT circuit

WEEK 2

Day 1: HIIT – Try 30 seconds of work with 30 seconds rest between. Rest 60 seconds between each circuit and repeat each circuit twice.

Circuit 1: Squat jumps, tricep dips, 360 jump squats (turn around on each jump), commandos, alternate reverse lunge

Circuit 2: Alternate jump lunges, plank, plank side raises, walking lunges

Day 2: Bodyweight – Spend 7 mins on each circuit. Rest 30-60 seconds between each circuit and repeat twice.

Circuit 1: Press ups x 10, alternate reverse lunge x 10 + 5 pulses each leg, plank (take 8 really deep breaths whilst holding), pulse squats x 8, split squat x 10 each leg (use sofa or chair to rest back leg)

Circuit 2: Plank knee to elbow crunch x 10 each side, walking lunges x 10 each leg, straight leg sit ups x 10, squat jumps touching down (alternate arms to touch the floor when squatting), burpees

Day 3 – Strength – Repeat each series 4 times, then rest 30-60 seconds between each series.

Series 1: Press ups x 8, squat x 8

Series 2: Tricep dips x 12, split squat with half raise x 12 each leg

Series 3: Plank (8 deep breaths), mountain climbers x 30



Day 4 – repeat HIIT day 1