Peter Andre looked like he was living his best life last night as he took to the stage to sing lead vocals on some Michael Jackson hits as he made his debut performance in Thriller Live.

As the musical celebrates becoming the 12th longest running musical in the West End, Peter Andre, 46, has joined the cast as guest star for a limited two weeks and we got to see him in action for the opening press night.

The anticipation over when Pete would appear was electric, as the cast opened up with History. And sure enough, when he did the screams were heard. Leather jacket with staple white t-shirt and socks, Pete warmed up his hips with Michael’s signature routine. So why should you catch Pete in action?

1. There’s only one Michael Jackson, and although he’s no longer here, the Thriller Live musical celebrates his music over the decades. With an array of talented singers – each suited to perform hits that compliment their vocal range plus signature ‘Michael’ look, you’re in for a real treat. From the Jackson 5 era with vocals from the youngest cast members to the hits before his passing, there is something for everyone. Peter Andre is a fantastic addition to the cast – bringing with it his passion and a new audience that may never have thought to see the show until now and not forgetting the added ‘abs’ appeal.

2. Thriller is not just about the boys – there’s a lot of talented young women who make up the lead vocalists and their high notes are impeccable and inspirational to any would be young female Michael Jackson performers out there.

3. You’ll have to wait until the cast perform Rock With You for Pete to work his charm with the ladies but you won’t be disappointed. His sparkly two-piece tracksuit isn’t the only thing to catch his eye, the scene lends itself to a charismatic performance in the style of a funky dance with one of the lead girls and it leaves you wanting more of that Michael magic.

4. Pete takes lead vocals on five songs in the first act, taking more on in the second half as he settles into the role. He landed the gig having previously shown his skills during a special Thriller Live’s 4,000th gala night at the theatre where he performed a few Michael numbers including ‘Rock With You’ – which was one of the first records he admitted he ever bought, ‘I Just Can’t Stop Loving You’, ‘Man in the Mirror’ and ‘She’s Out of My Life’. But Pete’s song choices this time round will keep you on your toes.

5. If you’re expecting it to be a Peter Andre concert, it isn’t and rightfully so. Whilst it’s a theatrical performance, Pete does keep that in mind and connects with the audience on a few occasions – adding his personal touch, interacting with the crowd and putting across his cheeky charisma. When it comes to mixing vocals with tricky choreography, you won’t be disappointed with his moves. At times you can see how Pete could easily lead a boyband, but his solo vocals on Man in the Mirror are also a fitting tribute to the late King of Pop.

6. If you managed to catch Pete earlier this year in Grease the musical where he was playing the role of Teen Angel in the UK touring production, he and his co-stars puts a John Travolta spin on The Way You Make Me Feel, giving it You’re the One that I want vibes – complete with one of the lead ladies taking on the Olivia Newton-John signature lycra leggings and waist belt look.

7. From the beginning you will want to get up on your feet and of course that is encouraged at the start and just again for the finale. But if like one fan, you get swept away with your favourite song like Man in the Mirror, you might end up under the spotlight of an usher. But nevertheless, Pete’s performance throughout is smooth!

Speaking ahead of his run, Pete said, ‘This is such an honour for me because Michael Jackson was musically the biggest influence in my life and career. He made me dream of being on stage and to be part of music.’

Peter is guest star at the Lyric Theatre from December 10th to 22nd, excluding Sunday evening performances, performing the songs of Michael Jackson.