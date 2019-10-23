Aaron Chalmers is expecting his first child.

The former Geordie Shore star is expecting his first child with girlfriend Talia Oatway.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages both he and Talia announced the news to their fans.

Sharing the exciting news with his nearly two and a half million followers, the reality star uploaded a series of sweet snaps to announce the news.

The first featured a heart shaped cookie with icing writing reading ‘baby Chalmers’ alongside a stream of scan pictures, a pair of baby clothes hangers reading ‘baby Chalmers’ and an adorable knitted baby hat and booties.

The TV star followed the sweet picture with a close-up image of the baby scan and two outfits, on embroidered with ‘Baby Chalmers’ and the other with ‘Big Sister’, presumably for girlfriend Talia’s daughter from a previous relationship, who will be big sister to the new arrival.

Aaron captioned the upload, writing ‘The BEST surprises are the 1s you don’t expect…. I’m going to be a DADDY!!! Can’t wait to meet you 💙💗 @talia.oatway’.

Talia also shared the news with her 123,000 followers sharing a couple of the same photos, as well as a sweet shot of the parents-to-be with Talia’s daughter by their side and a Aaron and Talia both excitedly cradling the expectant mum’s growing baby bump.

Captioning her post, ‘When 3 become 4, my little world is complete 🌍👶🏼,’ she also uploaded a video of a tiered cake with a sign saying ‘Happy Birthday Big Sister’.

Both announcements were met with thousands of likes and comments, with Aaron’s post raking up messages of congratulations from a host of famous faces.

‘Secrets out congrats again mate welcome to daddy club 💙,’ wrote fellow Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle who earlier this year revealed that he would be welcoming his second child later this year.

Made in Chelsea’s Joshua Patterson also commented, writing, ‘Congrats mate!’ while The Only Way Is Essex’s Mario Falcone added, ‘Congratulations bro ❤️🙌🏽’.

Others added, ‘So happy for you all!! Congratulations ❤️’, ‘Congratulations guys 💕💙 👶 here’s to you next chapter xxx’ and ‘A big congratulations to you @talia.oatway on your amazing news’.

Big congrats to the whole family!