Hot mumma

Model Abbey Clancy gave birth to her fourth child just seven weeks ago and is already back in her skimpy swimwear and posing for sexy Instagram snaps.

Taking to the social media platform today, the 37-year-old flaunted her cleavage for the camera as she posed in a white , low cut, one-piece swimsuit, sitting crossed legged and clutching a slice of watermelon.

The uber glamorous blonde beauty and her footballer husband Peter Crouch welcomed baby Jack into the world on 3rd of June this year.

The pair tied the knot back in 2011 and share three other little ones, Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, and Johnny, one.

Announcing the news of baby Jack’s arrival last month, Abbey shared an utterly adorable snapshot of the new born.

Captioning the gorgeous upload, she penned: ‘Welcome to the world darling boy 💙born 3rd June 3.44pm weighing 7lb.5 now home safe and sound x’

Hordes of Abbey’s fans made sure to send words of love and praise to her and the Crouch family.

One wrote: ‘Hey Congratulations to you both and welcome to this beautiful world your new baby boy. ♥️,’ and another chipped in to add: ‘Abbey he’s beautiful 💙congratulations to you an Peter sending lots of love 🥰💋to you all ❤️.’

A third chipped in, swooning: ‘Amazing…he is gorgeous 💙xxx.’

Uploading another snippet after giving birth to the newborn, Abbey posted a second photo of the little tot asleep, captioning it: ‘Darling darling boy.’

Sending love, Abbey’s celebrity pal, Michelle Keegan commented: ‘Awww Congratulations hunni!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Xxx.’

Meanwhile, hair stylist to the stars and younger sister of Abbey, Elle Clancy gushed over her littlest nephew, leaving dozens of love heart emojis beneath the sweet image.