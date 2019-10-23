Blimey! 🍑

Love Island’s Adam Collard left fans stunned when he and his new girlfriend stripped naked for a sizzling holiday snap.

The reality star, who rose to fame when he appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, has moved on from his ex villa beau Zara McDermott and found love with fitness influender, Sarah Godfrey.

The pair are currently enjoying a sun soaked getaway to Bali and sharing plenty of envy inducing Instagram photos to mark the trip.

In one, Adam can be seen standing poolside, flashing his bare bum at the camera with a can of beer in his hand while Irish mega babe Sarah is sat next to him, also starkers and relaxing in the pool.

Captioning the sultry shot, the Newcastle hunk, who will turn 24-year-old on Saturday wrote, ‘Birthday week = birthday suit.’

Obviously, Adam’s followers went wild in the comment section beneath the post.

‘Damnnnn😍😍😍😍🔥🔥,’ wrote one, while a second chipped in, ‘Look at that bum 😍 mr hot stuff ha.’

Hordes of others were questioning who was behind the camera snapping the photo.

One cheekily joked, ‘The question is who’s taking the photo 📸… If it was timer… Id of love to have seen you bollock naked running to get into position 😂😂...’

Responding to the hilarious remark, Adam added, ‘You have no idea.’

Some followers were convinced that Adam and Sarah had taken inspiration from 2016 Love Island stars Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland.

The couple recently celebrated their one year wedding anniversary during a luxurious escape to Greece and posed naked for a cheeky Insta snap too.

Standing in the pool area of their lavish villa, the two bared all and raised their arms as they faced out to sea- bums firmly on show.

Beside the sweet image, Olivia simply wrote, ‘Here’s to the next year of marriage 🍑.’