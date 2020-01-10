As news spreads that I'm A Celeb Extra Camp has been axed former hosts break their silence on the news - including Adam Thomas who admits to feeling 'awkward'.

Extra Camp host Adam Thomas hosted the last series in 2019 alongside Joel Dommett and Emily Atack but bosses at ITV have decided to pull the plug on the show for 2020 and beyond and the former Emmerdale star couldn’t help but feel dashed by the decision but had praised his short stint on the show.

He uploaded a selfie alongside his co-stars on the show and captioned it, ‘Ok so this isn’t awkward … imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years… you do one show and it gets cancelled!! u can’t write it haha aww not gonna lie wish I could have had another go at it… but that’s life!’

Showing no hard feelings, Adam, who was previously a contestant on the main show when Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle, continued to pay tribute to the sister show, ‘What a job what an experience at least I can tell my kids I was once a presenter! Thank you to all the team @itv2 was an absolute pleasure getting to know and work with each and every single one of you ! Until we meet again x’

And he cheekily added a plug for jobs – having just wrapped up in panto. He added, ‘ps am now free for Panto… I’d say call my agent but I don’t have one so please DM me haha great start to 2020 !! Wahooo let’s go !! The face @joeldommett pulls when he knows this isn’t going to end well haha love you guys @emilyatackofficial’

Meanwhile, Joe Swash, who stepped down from I’m A Celeb last year to take part in ITVs Dancing on Ice uploaded a snap of the whole Extra Camp crew from when he worked on the show and captioned it simply, ‘GUTTED!!!’.