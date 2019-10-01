Has Adele found love again?

Adele is reportedly dating grime artist Skepta following the break down of her seven year marriage to Simon Konecki.

The 31-year-old music legend is said to have developed a romance with the 37-year-old rapper after they enjoyed a series of dates.

Friends of the Tottenham born pair are allegedly ‘hoping and predicting’ that they go on to become a ‘great couple’.

According to The Sun, the Hello songstress, who shares six-year-old son Angelo with her ex, joined Skepta as he celebrated his 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze experience in London just two weeks ago.

A source told the publication: ‘Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

‘They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.

‘They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.’

Skepta previously opened up about his friendship with the Grammy winner, telling ES Magazine in 2016: ‘Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.’

Around the same time, Adele shared a sweet snap of Skepta beside the caption: ‘Tottenham Boy.’

Responding to the thoughtful upload, the Shutdown rapper commented: ‘love you’ alongside a red rose emoji.

Detailing the moment, Skepta later told IBTimes UK: ‘She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said “Tottenham boy” and she’s from Tottenham as well.

‘I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.’