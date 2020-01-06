Adele and Harry Styles rang in the New Year pretty generously.

The musical pair celebrated the New Year while holidaying in the Caribbean, reportedly splitting their time between Anguilla and the Virgin Islands.

And while away on their travels, they decided to make a restaurant’s day after enjoying a meal there.

Harry and Adele enjoyed a New Year’s Day meal at the Caribbean Fish Market in St Thomas, breaking bread with actor and TV presenter James Corden.

And after finishing their dinner, Harry decided to leave a generous tip for the group’s server.

The group ran up a bill of $472.50 (approx. £358.94), and rather than leaving the standard, 10-15 per cent tip, the former One Direction singer decided to kick off the new year and the new decade by leaving a tip reflecting the new year we’ve entered.

The musician nodded to the year 2020 by leaving a tip of $2020 (approx. £1,534.41), writing on the receipt ‘HAPPY NEW YEAR!’.

Taking to Instagram to share new of the generous contribution, the bartender of the restaurant uploaded a snap of the table’s bill, writing, ‘Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!

‘@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele

‘Happy new year guys!.

The restaurant worker also shared a series of snaps of the stars dining with them, where Harry could be seen looking relaxed wearing a tropical print shirt with a pearl necklace around his neck and a messy hairstyle.

‘@harrystyles being the best person he can ever be,’ read the photo’s caption, ‘@j_corden photobombing!??? For real? 😂’.

Another snap of the pair surrounded by beaming restaurant workers read, ‘Great night with great peeps @j_corden @harrystyles ! Salud!’.

Harry and Adele, who have been friends for years, were also spotted by fans relaxing at a beach bar enjoying drinks together.

How sweet!