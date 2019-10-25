Adele has wowed fans with a new weight loss snap.

The Someone Like You singer took to her Instagram to share a sweet birthday message to rapper Drake with her nearly 32 million followers.

Uploading a snap that shows the star posing and pouting in an off-the-shoulder black dress with her hair up in a wavy high ponytail, the singer suggested that she had been focusing on getting fit after her divorce, writing, ‘I used to cry but now I sweat 😂 #gingermckenna’.

She then added, ‘Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi 🌹’.

Fans went wild over the post, with the upload raking up thousands of comments and over two million likes in just a few hours, most of them loving the fact that the two music icons are such close friends.

‘Adele wishing drake happy birthday omg,’ wrote one, while others added, ‘Kinda want them to date’ and ‘Could you imagine an Adele/Drake colab???’.

But many couldn’t get over how amazing the Hello hitmaker looked, displaying her amazing weight loss in her sweet post.

‘Adele you look Amazing!,’ commented one.

‘COLLARBONE WHUUUUUUT,’ added another. ‘I love you.’

Others wrote, ‘The most gorgeous person in the entire universe 😍😍😍’, ‘that breakup diet hit her hard. Can’t wait for this!!! 💜’, ‘Perfection after divorce!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼’, ‘she is looking amazing’, ‘seriously. What a qweeeeen’ and ‘I can’t handle the beauty!’.

The star has previously revealed how she has gone about working on her slimmer bod, admitting that she enjoys Reformer Pilates, takes part in regular gym sessions and cuts out tea.

“I used to drink ten cups a day with two sugars in each so I was on 20 sugars a day,” she told The Sun. “Now I don’t drink it and I have more energy than ever.”

A source also recently told The Sun that since splitting from husband Simon Konecki back in April she has been focussing on being healthy and happy.

“Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo,” said the source.

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” added the source.

“It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”