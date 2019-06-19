She looks great!

The secret behind Adele’s incredible weight loss has been revealed.

The Hello singer, 31, has been keeping a low profile since her split from husband Simon Konecki earlier this year.

But last weekend she came out of hiding to attend the sold out Spice Girls concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The star, who said she was thrilled to be seeing the four-piece take to the stage 21 years after she first saw them at Wembley, was looking noticeably slimmer as she posed with the girls backstage.

The Spice Girls official Instagram account posted a snap of the superstar sandwiched in between Mel B and Emma Bunton.

A beaming Adele is flashing the peace sign as well as a major pout in the fun snap.

And according to reports, the secret to Adele’s slimmed down frame is reformer pilates, which helps with posture, flexibility, stamina and strength and creates a lean, lithe body.

MORE: Lady Gaga left ‘devastated’ over being dragged into Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The likes of Jennifer Aniston, Madonna and Kate Winslet are all big fans of the exercise.

Adele is said to have taken up the classes with Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field as the pair are also LA based.

A source close to the star said: ‘Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.’

They added to The Sun, ‘It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.’

Adele and Simon’s split was confirmed by her publicist in late April following reports the pair had been living separate lives for some time.

The private couple are thought to have first met in 2011 before being spotted together in January 2012.

They welcomed son Angelo later that year.