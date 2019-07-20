The Strictly star and Abbie Quinnen are enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Crete

Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard and his stunning new girlfriend have made their relationship Instagram official.

The dancer, 24, is believed to have met blonde stunner Abbie Quinnen, 23, when she auditioned for his solo tour Get On The Floor Live at the start of the year.

Jetting off for their first holiday together to Crete just a few months after they started dating, AJ shared a sunny snap of the new couple all cuddled up.

A beaming AJ is dressed in a pastel shirt and chinos, while Abbie looks gorgeous in a salmon pink wrap around dress and silver sandals.

‘Feeling happy,’ he captioned the hot snap.

Abbie, who trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and has starred on the West End production of Cats the Musical, also posted the same picture, adding to hers: ‘Making memories.’

The photo was soon inundated with compliments from AJ’s 429,000 followers, with one writing: ‘Awww what a lovely couple.’

‘You both look very happy,’ commented a second.

A source close to the Strictly star said it’s still early days for the pair, but AJ is smitten.

‘AJ fell for Abbie the moment he saw her and they’ve been dating for a while now,’ they shared.

‘It’s very early days between them but their friends think they make a perfect pairing.

‘They’ve been on a number of low key dates and were seen being very tactile with each other at a couple of parties during the tour.’

Meanwhile, a day earlier the dancer shared another shot from Crete as he showed off his buff body and tan by the beach – sending his followers wild.